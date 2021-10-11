Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.95

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 44424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

