Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.03 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

