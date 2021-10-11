Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.
HLF opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
