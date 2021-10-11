Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

HLF opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

