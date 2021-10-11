HEROcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,713.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $10.21 million and $67,713.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00200602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

