Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) and Ryder System (NYSE:R) Critical Analysis

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) and Ryder System (NYSE:R) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hertz Global and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryder System 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ryder System has a consensus price target of $80.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Ryder System’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and Ryder System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryder System $8.42 billion 0.52 -$122.25 million ($0.27) -304.07

Hertz Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryder System.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A Ryder System 2.91% 12.96% 2.26%

Summary

Ryder System beats Hertz Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers. The SCS segment focuses on the provision of integrated logistics solutions, including distribution, management, dedicated transportation, and professional services. The DTS segment includes turnkey transportation solutions. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

