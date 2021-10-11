Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.79.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

