Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Hess worth $416,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

