Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

