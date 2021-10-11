Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HXL opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

