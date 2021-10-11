High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post sales of $40.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.92 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $141.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.99 million to $142.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.81 million, with estimates ranging from $207.69 million to $240.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

HITI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.