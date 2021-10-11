HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 2,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

HPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.