Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 96,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

