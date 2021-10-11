Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 87,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 110,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.51 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

