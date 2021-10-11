Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,472 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Himax Technologies worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.60. 3,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,827. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

