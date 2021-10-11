Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 6.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 16,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,096,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $19,274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.