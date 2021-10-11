HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. 33,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,059,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 69.13%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.