Hive Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $319.08 million and $33.57 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 392,386,036 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

