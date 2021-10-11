Holcim’s (HCMLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Holcim stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,158. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

