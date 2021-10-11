Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

Several analysts have commented on HCG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

HCG traded up C$1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.02. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$22.33 and a one year high of C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

