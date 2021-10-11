Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Up 0.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.79. 47,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 153,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

