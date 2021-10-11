Honest Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $152,567.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00126475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,016.81 or 1.00163650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.00 or 0.06008055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

