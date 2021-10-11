Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 532.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,045 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.