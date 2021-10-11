Hord (HORD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Hord has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1.70 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

