Horizen Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $834.75 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $71.85 or 0.00126616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00203207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00122916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,617,369 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.