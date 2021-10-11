Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

