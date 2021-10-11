Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 235,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

