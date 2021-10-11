Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,656,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.31% of Hostess Brands worth $91,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after buying an additional 215,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

