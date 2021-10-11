Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.73

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 6247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

