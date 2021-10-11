Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.45

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.45 and last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 191911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

