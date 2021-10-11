Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of research analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of HWDN traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 837.20 ($10.94). The stock had a trading volume of 932,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 935.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 851.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

