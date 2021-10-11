HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Monday. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

