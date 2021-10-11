HS Management Partners LLC Has $196.48 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,793.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,559.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

