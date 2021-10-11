HS Management Partners LLC Invests $69.68 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $69,683,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 47.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $634.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $281.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.14.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

