HS Management Partners LLC Sells 200,868 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,868 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Domino’s Pizza worth $91,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.22.

NYSE DPZ opened at $480.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

