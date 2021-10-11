HSBC Initiates Coverage on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.34 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

