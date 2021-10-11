Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.