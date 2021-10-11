Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $206.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

