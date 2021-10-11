Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.29 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $57,595.16 or 1.00361822 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $8.29 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

