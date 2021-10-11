HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $481.56 million and approximately $243.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00205212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,478,515 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

