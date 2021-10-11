Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0864 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $900,768.28 and $1,617.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00206966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00127802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.