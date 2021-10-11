Hydra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.26 or 0.00035792 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $78.17 million and $1.59 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,719,618 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

