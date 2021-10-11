Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.45. Hyliion shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 53,135 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

