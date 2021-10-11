Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $66,011.03

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,011.03 and approximately $8,920.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.