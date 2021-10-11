HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $30.08 million and $3.36 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,602.86 or 0.99991012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.00316026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00231427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.00521732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004244 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.