HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $430,203.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $430,203.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

