HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $430,203.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $430,203.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00206744 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095801 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.
HyperDAO Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “
Buying and Selling HyperDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
