I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $398.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00324865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,158,271 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

