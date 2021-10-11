Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Raises Holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Scully Royalty comprises about 4.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 19.96% of Scully Royalty worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.