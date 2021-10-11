ichi.farm Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00078463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.67 or 1.00034252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.94 or 0.06016756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

