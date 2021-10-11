ICHI Trading 0% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 0% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,920 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

