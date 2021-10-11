ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.18

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 9115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ICL Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ICL Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.